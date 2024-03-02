Watch: Western Michigan pulls off crazy buzzer beater in OT win over Ball State

March is here and that means one very important thing: it's time for heart-pounding buzzer-beaters.

The first big-time buzzer-beater of March 2024 in the state of Michigan came courtesy of Western Michigan, who beat Ball State, 78-76, on the road in one of the craziest finishes you will ever see.

WMU was inbounding underneath their own hoop with the game tied at 76 with 1.6 seconds left in overtime when Ja'Vaughn Hannah launched a pass all the way down to the Ball State free throw line. The ball then bounced and missed the large crowd of bodies and went directly to Anthony Crump, who made the last-second layup to secure the win.

Western Michigan Broncos forward Anthony Crump goes up for a shot in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Joyce Center on Dec. 5, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana.

The play was seemingly drawn up to mock Christian Laettner's famous buzzer-beater for Duke in the 1992 Elite Eight, where he caught the ball at the free-throw line and made a turnaround jumper for the win. Instead, the ball cleared the entire Ball State team and bounced directly into Crump's hands.

The Western Michigan bench cleared in celebration at midcourt while the announcers were in stunned disbelief at the unlikely finish.

Western led by as much as 12 during the second half, but were outscored, 17-5, in the final 7:30 to force overtime with the score knotted at 65. After a rock fight in the final minutes of regulation, both teams scored in the double digits in overtime. The buzzer-beater capped off a wild extra period sequence for Western Michigan, who led 76-74 entering the final seconds. Ball State had already tied it up with less than two seconds remaining on a pair of free throws by Mickey Pearson Jr. to set up the chaotic finish.

Head coach Dwayne Stephens of the Western Michigan Broncos is seen during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Joyce Center on Dec. 5, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana.

The win moved Western Michigan, coached by former Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens, to an 11-18 record overall and 8-8 record in the MAC, while Ball State dropped to 14-15 and 6-10 in the conference.

The buzzer-beater may not have massive waves in the MAC basketball standings, but it was the perfect start to the best month of the college basketball calendar. Expect more craziness to follow suit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Western Michigan basketball beats Ball State on unlikely buzzer beater