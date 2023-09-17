WATCH: Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton praises Ohio State after the game

It’s always nice to have your praises sung to you by those close to you. In sports, when your coach or your teammates show you appreciation and compliment you, it feels like a warm glass of milk.

But when it comes from the opponent, it might mean even more, especially in a competitive environment when the opposition never wants to relent or give in to what the reality is. If that’s the case, the Ohio State football team should feel pretty good about what Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said about the Buckeyes after the 63-10 win on Saturday afternoon.

Tyson met with the media after the game to talk about what happened on the field of play and he was very complimentary of the team, players, and coaches that Ohio State has, going out of his way several times to heap praise on OSU rather than criticize his own team.

It’s worth a watch if you haven’t seen it yet. We were there for the press conference and uploaded it to our YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure.

And now the prep for the big one begins. Ohio State will need to replicate the effort it had on Saturday and maybe more when it heads to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

