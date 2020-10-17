Watch: West Virginia RB Leddie Brown breaks 87-yard touchdown vs. Kansas

Watch: West Virginia's Leddie Brown breaks 87-yard TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

West Virginia’s Leddie Brown was already having himself a game Saturday afternoon. The only thing missing from his stat line was a rushing touchdown.

The junior running back added that score in emphatic fashion, busting through a gaping hole on third-and-1 for an 87-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers a two-score lead over Kansas in the third quarter.

HE GONE ⚡️@___lb4 takes it 87 yards to the house for @WVUfootball 🏡 pic.twitter.com/59bJSckbSA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2020

The score not only put West Virginia up 24-10, but it also brought Brown’s rushing total to 195 yards on 18 carries. He also had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

According to wvustats.com, the run is the fifth longest in school history and the longest since Noel Devine’s 88-yard scamper in 2009.

Brown’s performance against Kansas marks his third game this season with at least 100 rushing yards. West Virginia won the game 38-17 to improve to 3-1.