How to watch West Indies vs England: TV channel and live stream for T20 series decider

West Indies and England will face off tonight in the decider for their T20 series.

Phil Salt blasted a century as a record score for the tourists in the format earned them the victory in the fourth game of the set earlier this week.

That followed the opening batsmen's other ton of the tour, as England look to come back from two down in Trinidad and Tobago.

After their Cricket World Cup humiliation and defeat to the West Indies in the ODI series, victory here would be an important marker for England.

A number of fringe players are hoping to make their case ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States.

How to watch West Indies vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Discovery+ app or website.