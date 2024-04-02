How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League derby today

Bitter rivals West Ham and Tottenham meet tonight off the back of differing comebacks in the Premier League.

The Hammers let a two-goal lead slip to lose a thriller against Newcastle on Saturday before Spurs came from behind once again to beat Luton.

Both teams need to keep picking up the points in their battles to qualify for Europe, albeit they are chasing different competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.