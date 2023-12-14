How to watch West Ham vs Freiburg: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

A crucial bye past the next round of the Europa League is up for grabs when West Ham face Freiburg today.

Whoever wins Group A will pass straight into the last-16, bypassing a knockout play-off round against the teams demoted from the Champions League group stage.

The Hammers hold the advantage ahead of the game in east London, boasting the stronger head-to-head record as they stand level on points before kick-off.

That means just a point is required to seal top spot, with both teams already qualified.

West Ham are also out to bounce back from their 5-0 drubbing at Fulham, which David Moyes pinned on the club's busy fixture list.

Where to watch West Ham vs Freiburg

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.