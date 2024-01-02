How to watch West Ham vs Brighton: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

West Ham can move to within four points of the top four as they host Brighton in the Premier League tonight.

David Moyes' side will be keen to start 2024 in much the same way they ended last year, when they produced a superb defensive display to beat Arsenal in north London.

It's now three wins on the bounce for West Ham and another victory here would see them close the gap to the Gunners in fourth, before the Hammers have almost three weeks off from Premier League action due to FA Cup duty and a winter break.

Brighton will be in confident mood themselves, having swept aside Tottenham last time out, and they will move level on points with West Ham should they win tonight.

Where to watch West Ham vs Brighton

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6:30pm GMT ahead of a 7:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.