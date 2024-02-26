How to watch West Ham vs Brentford: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

West Ham are looking to save their Premier League season against Brentford later today.

The pressure is starting to pile on manager David Moyes after his side followed up their 6-0 humiliation against Arsenal with another defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Defeat at home to a London rival would only increase the voices of those who doubt the Scot.

Brentford, meanwhile, are still not as clear of the relegation zone as they would like but boast the kind of quality to punish the Hammers.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch West Ham vs Brentford

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with Monday Night Football beginning at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.