Breaking News:

Dustin Johnson chasing first Masters: Follow Sunday's final round

Watch this week’s hype video for Rams-Seahawks

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The playoffs are still more than a month and a half away, but Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and Seahawks comes with big postseason implications.

If the Rams win, they’ll grab a tie of the lead in the NFC West with Seattle and possibly the Cardinals. A loss drops them back two games behind the Seahawks, making a wild-card spot more likely than a division title.

The Rams are ready for this divisional matchup, and ahead of the game, they released a hype video for this important showdown.

The Rams are 2.5-point favorites over the Seahawks, being at home and coming off a bye in Week 9. They’ve won four of the last six games against Seattle, too.

Latest Stories