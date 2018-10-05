What to watch: Week 6 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Like we’ve done in years past, every Friday throughout the season we’ll highlight the five best games of the coming weekend. This year, we’ll pick those games against the spread, plus some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

Upon first glance, Week 6 may not look like much. There are only three games pitting two ranked teams against one another, but there is plenty beyond the surface to keep your attention from noon through the night.

Even if there aren’t too many games that will impact the College Football Playoff picture when all is said and done, we’ve still got rivalry games, plus important divisional and conference matchups, all over the map.

Let’s get into it.

(Games on Saturday unless otherwise noted, all times ET)

5. Arizona State at No. 21 Colorado

Time: 4 p.m. | TV: Pac-12 Network | Line: Colorado -3

Through five weeks, there is only one undefeated team remaining in the Pac-12: Colorado. But the month of September wasn’t all that challenging for the 4-0 Buffs.

CU beat up on Colorado State, edged winless Nebraska by five in Lincoln, blew out FCS New Hampshire and pulled away from winless UCLA with 24 unanswered second half points last week at home. The Buffs have been impressive on offense with QB Steven Montez and speedy wideout Laviska Shenault (38 catches for 581 yards) leading the way.

Arizona State, at 3-2, has been impressive, too. Sure the Sun Devils fell out of the top 25 with back-to-back losses, but they have faced far tougher competition to this point in the season than Colorado. ASU beat Michigan State at home before dropping consecutive one-possession road games to San Diego State and Washington. And the ASU offense, most known for the connection between QB Manny Wilkins and WR N’Keal Harry, gashed Oregon State for 396 rushing yards – including a school-record 312 yards from Eno Benjamin — last week.

Colorado will have its hands full in a big Pac-12 South showdown.

Picks: Sam Cooper: ASU +3, Nick Bromberg: Colorado -3

4. No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas A&M -5.5

Kentucky has been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season. On the heels of dominant wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina, the Wildcats are 5-0 heading into raucous Kyle Field on Saturday night. A win over Texas A&M would mean a 6-0 start for Kentucky for the first time since 1950. Yes, 1950. Running back Benny Snell (639 yards, 8 TDs) has been a catalyst for Kentucky’s revival, as has the team’s defense, which ranks 12th in the country.

On the other side, A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) looks improved in its first season under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies’ two losses came at the hands of two of the nation’s best teams: Alabama and Clemson. A&M took Clemson down to the wire and played the Tide closer than anybody else this year. Like Snell for UK, Trayveon Williams (582 yards, 6 TDs) has been a work horse for the offense, while QB Kellen Mond has been a noticeably improved passer. On top of that, the A&M defense allows just 85 rushing yards per game — good for sixth-best in the country.

Picks: Sam: A&M -5.5, Nick: Kentucky +5.5

3. No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Notre Dame -7

Is this the toughest game remaining on Notre Dame’s schedule?

The Irish have already cruised past Michigan and Stanford en route to a 5-0 start and have looked especially impressive since the move to Ian Book at quarterback. The Irish offense was underwhelming in wins over Ball State and Vanderbilt, but combined for 94 points in Book’s two starts — wins over Wake Forest (56-27) and Stanford (38-17). In those games, Book combined for 603 passing yards, 90 rushing yards and nine total TDs. The next test for Book to pass is a challenging road environment. He’ll get that in Blacksburg, along with a chance to keep the Irish chugging along a potential College Football Playoff path.

Virginia Tech is a tough team to get a read on. Week 1’s beatdown of Florida State has proven to be more of an indictment on FSU then the Hokies. Week 4’s loss at Old Dominion (now 1-4 with losses to Liberty, FIU, Charlotte and ECU) could end up being the most random result of the season. And last week’s 31-14 road trouncing of No. 22 Duke was among the most impressive wins of Week 5. Ryan Willis, starting at quarterback in place of injured Josh Jackson, threw for 332 yards and three scores in the win.

Picks: Sam: Notre Dame -7, Nick: Notre Dame -7

2. No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: LSU -2

Like with Kentucky, we didn’t even have LSU in our preseason top 25. So far, the Tigers have left our expectations in the dust. With wins over Miami and Auburn, LSU rocketed up the rankings to No. 5 heading into The Swamp to face Florida this week in a rivalry game. Offensively, the Tigers have relied on a strong running game to wear down opponents. But in last week’s win over Ole Miss, quarterback Joe Burrow had his best performance of the year, going 18/25 for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 96 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over only three times this season, but two, both fumbles, came last week. Taking care of the ball will be critical against Florida. UF’s defense is tops in the country with 14 takeaways and has allowed only 14 points per game. The Gators, in their first year under Dan Mullen, is another team that has surpassed expectations thus far. UF shook off its Week 2 loss to Kentucky with three straight wins, including Tennessee and Mississippi State, Mullen’s old team, on the road.

Picks: Sam: LSU -2, Nick: LSU -2

1. No. 19 Texas at No. 7 Oklahoma

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Oklahoma -7.5

The stakes are raised in this year’s Red River Rivalry. It’s early October and just three Big 12 teams remain undefeated in conference play. Oklahoma and Texas are two of them.

Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) has been the juggernaut everybody expected. Even with Baker Mayfield off to the NFL, the Sooners’ offense has been humming along with Kyler Murray at quarterback. Murray has been electric with his arm and legs, throwing for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns passing along with 285 yards and four TDs rushing. Murray has relied on Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb, one of the best receiving duos in the country.

OU has won three straight Big 12 titles and is 27-2 in conference play dating back to the start of the 2015 season. Texas, winners of four straight after dropping its opener to Maryland, has a tremendous opportunity on Saturday to get a leg up on its rivals in the Big 12 standings and keep pace with No. 9 West Virginia, which will be a considerable favorite in its next three games before playing the Longhorns in Austin on Nov. 3.

Picks: Sam: Texas +7.5, Nick: Texas +7.5

Record to date: Sam: 11-13, Nick: 10-15

Week 6’s best bets

Nick Bromberg (Last week: 3-0, Overall: 11-4)

Florida State at No. 17 Miami (-14): If you believe the adage that you can throw the spreads out when it comes to rivalry games then I have no business betting on this game. Because I don’t think it’s going to be close. Miami’s offense has found something with N’Kosi Perry at quarterback and the defense should harass Florida State’s moribound offensive line. Hurricanes win easily. Pick: Miami -14

No. 4 Clemson (-20.5) at Wake Forest: Trevor Lawrence should be back and on the field Saturday. But don’t discount Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have an offense capable of hanging with anyone. Seriously. Wake’s running a ton of plays and has a passing attack that dozens of Power Five schools envy. Clemson’s in for another test this week. The Tigers are victorious, but not by three touchdowns. Pick: Wake +20.5

No. 8 Auburn (-4) at Mississippi State: It’s an SEC West battle between two offenses that should be a lot better. Get excited! Mississippi State has been dreadful the last two weeks and I don’t think coach Joe Moorhead has much to lose by seeing what Keytaon Thompson can offer under center. Auburn’s had its share of struggles so far but I think the Tigers are the better team. Pick: Auburn -4

Sam Cooper (Last week: 1-2, Overall: 7-9)

Utah State at BYU (-2.5): BYU has faced a very demanding schedule without a bye so far this year. And now getting a short week coming off a 35-7 loss at Washington will be a tough task. The Cougars’ offense hasn’t shown much of anything this year, especially through the air. Meanwhile, Utah State, which nearly upset Michigan State in Week 1, is coming off a bye and is averaging 51.5 points and 475 yards per game. I’ll take the Aggies: Pick: Utah State +2.5

Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State (-10.5): The word to describe Michigan State this season would be “underwhelming.” The Spartans looked flat-out sluggish in last week’s 31-20 win over Central Michigan, a team that got trounced by Kansas. Meanwhile, Northwestern has lost three in a row after blowing a 17-0 lead vs. Michigan last week. The Wildcats are desperate for a win. That might not come, but I think they can keep this one within a touchdown. Pick: Northwestern +10.5

Syracuse (-3) at Pittsburgh: Syracuse is 4-1 and its only loss came by way of a last-minute Clemson touchdown. Pitt is coming off back-to-back losses and gave up 83 points total in those games. So why is the spread only three points? That doesn’t really add up. Ordinarily, that would tell me to stay away altogether or side with Pitt, especially at home. But having watched both teams a decent amount this year, I just can’t see the Orange losing. I’ll probably regret this, but I’m going with Syracuse, a team that is 4-0-1 against the spread this year. Pick: Syracuse -3

