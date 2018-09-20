Watch Week 3 of Mostly Football with Martellus Bennett on Yahoo Sports

This week, Clinton Portis joins the “Mostly Football” crew (Martellus Bennett, James Davis and Ben Lyons) to discuss the week’s trending topics around the league. We’ll find out if Josh Gordon will work in New England, what to make of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s questionable postgame outfit and if Vontae Davis’ halftime retirement was as bad as it appeared.

Martellus gets out of the studio to catch up with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce for some ice cream and plenty of laughs. Also, a debate rages about which players around the league have truly earned their paycheck and their “accolades.”

Yahoo fantasy expert Liz Loza takes a look at the importance of pass-catching running backs and Complex’s Adam Caparell shares the top betting trends from around the league as one of the MF crew will wear his weekly punishment like a champ.

