How To Watch Week 2 Of Mountain West Football

Lots of streaming this week

Where to find the games

Eleven of the 12 Mountain West teams are in action this week. We have all of the details on how to watch every single football game this week. There are two on over-the-air CBS and a lot on the Mountain West Network.

UNLV at Michigan (-36.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream with a free trial with FuboTV

Or

Cal Poly at San Jose State (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: NBC Sports Bay Area or Mountain West Network

Portland State at Wyoming (NL), 4 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network

UCF at Boise State (+3.5), 7 p.m. ET, FS1 or stream with a free trial with FuboTV

Idaho at Nevada (NL), 7 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network

UCLA at San Diego State (+14.5), 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: CBS or stream with a free trial with FuboTV

Sam Houston State vs. Air Force (@ Houston) -13.5, 8 p.m. ET, TV: CBS Sports Network or stream with a free trial with FuboTV

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico (NL), 8 p.m. ET, TV: Mountain West Network

Idaho State at Utah State (NL), 8 p.m. ET, TV: KJZZ-14 or Mountain West Network

Eastern Washington at Fresno State (NL), 9 p.m. ET: TV: UniMas or Mountain West Network

UAlbany at Hawaii (NL), 12 a.m. ET, Team 1 Sports app only (iOS) (Android)

