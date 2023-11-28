How to watch the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings show

With the college football regular season now in the books, the College Football Playoff selection committee will unveil its final rankings before the bowl announcements are made on Tuesday evening. These rankings will be the final rankings before this weekend’s conference championship games and should help solidify some of the bowl projections, although this weekend could lead to some key changes to the playoff picture, as well as the entire New Years Six lineup.

Penn State moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 this week following a win and a loss by Louisville, and a similar result could be coming with the playoff rankings this week as well. Penn State was ranked no. 11 last week, putting them in a decent spot for a potential New Years Six bowl game.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the rankings:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Who will be the top four?

Washington finally nudged ahead of Florida State in last week’s playoff rankings, bumping the undefetaed Seminoles into the first spot out of the playoff. Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan held the top three spots, but Michigan topping Ohio State last weekend figures to have a bit of an impact on this week’s top four.

Ohio State could have a case to be made to stay in the top four, but that appears unlikely with four undefetaed power conference options in play. Expect Georgia and Michigan to hold the top two spots in one way or another, and Washington will keep its top-four ranking, and possibly move up to no. 3. Florida State should move back into the top four with Ohio State potentially being the first team out. Oregon would be right in position as well at no. 6.

Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington will all be playing in conference championship games this week. Washington’s matchup with Oregon carries the most weight, but Florida State’s ACC championship game against Louisville is well worth watching too. Michigan is a heavy favorite against Iowa in the Big Ten and Georgia is favored but playing Alabama is nothing to take for granted.

Where will Penn State be ranked?

Expect Penn State to move back into the top 10 this week. After moving up to no. 11 last week, thumping Michigan State in its final game in DEtroit, and with Louisville losing, Penn State should be in prime position to move back into the top 10, which is also good news for Michigan and Ohio State as far as the playoffs are concerned.

Penn State’s ranking will continue to be boosted by the possible rise of Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 10-2 and were ranked no. 17 in last week’s rankings. Iowa clinched the Big Ten West division and lost to Penn State 31-0 earlier in the season. If West Virginia (now 8-4) can work its way into the top 25, that would be another data point in Penn State’s favor.

