How to watch the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings show

For the final time this college football regular season, the College Football Playoff selection committee will release their weekly top 25 rankings. As we get closer and closer to finding out which four teams will be given a chance to compete for this season’s national championship, there is a lot to sort through with the top four teams and the conference championship pictures. Some of that will become more clear this coming weekend as Ohio State and Michigan battle for the Big Ten East division title, although the possibility of both teams playing in the College Football Playoff still exists.

Penn State fans will be keeping an eye on the latest rankings to see where the Nittany Lions sit in the rankings as they look to keep New Years Six bowl game hopes alive going into the regular-season finale this week at Michigan State.

So, when will these rankings be released to the public, and where will you be able to catch them as they are unveiled?

Here’s when you should tune in to see the rankings:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Who will be the top four?

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Florida State held the top four spots in the rankings last week, and all four could very well be holding their spots this week. Of the four, Florida State appears to be at the most risk of being passed over with the significant injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. But the selection committee may not weigh that in their considerations until seeing Florida State play without their star quarterback.

Washington has consistently been the first team out of the top four with the no. 5 ranking each week the rankings have been released. If Florida State does get bumped out, the Huskies would be the next team in line.

Where will Penn State be ranked?

Penn State dropped from no. 10 to no. 12 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings after taking their second loss of the year, a home setback against Michigan. All things considered, dropping only two spots was a favorable outcome for the Nittany Lions as it relates to the New Years Six bowl picture. And Penn State could be in position to inch up in this week’s rankings.

The only team ranked ahead of Penn State to take a loss last weekend was no. 11 Oregon State, their third of the season. Penn State will likely benefit with that outcome to move up one spot in this week’s rankings.

Penn State’s ranking will continue to be boosted by the possible rise of Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 9-2 and were ranked no. 16 in last week’s rankings. Iowa just clinched the Big Ten West division and lost to Penn State 31-0 earlier in the season. If West Virginia (now 7-4) can work its way into the top 25, that would be another data point in Penn State’s favor.

Penn State should still be sitting outside the top 10, but they could be knocking on the doorstep at no. 11. Regardless, unless the selection committee goes completely off the rails, Penn State should continue to sit in a good spot for a potential New Years Six bowl invite with one game left to play.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire