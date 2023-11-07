How to watch the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings show

The College Football Playoff selection committee will release its second set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday evening, and there could be some changes coming. Top-ranked Ohio State took a while to get things going in a road game at Rutgers while no. 2 Georgia won against no. 12 Missouri and no. 3 Michigan once again blew away its opponent. No. 9 Oklahoma losing a second game in a row is bound to open up a spot in the top 10 for no. 11 Penn State. And with a handful of other ranked teams taking a loss this past weekend, the bottom half of the top 25 should have some new looks as well.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will update its rankings each Tuesday evening for the remainder of the season and one final time on the day after the conference championship games are played. These weekly rankings updates will give us insight into just how the selection committee is viewing the season and will ultimately determine which four teams in college football will play for the national championship.

The weekly rankings also help give us a read on how the rest of the New Years Six bowl matchups will look at the end of the year for teams not playing in the College Football Playoff.

So, when will these rankings be released to the public, and where will you be able to catch them as they are unveiled?

Here’s when you should tune in to see the rankings:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Who will be the top four?

For the second week ina row, there should be five teams competing for the top four spots in the College Football Playoff. The committee placed Ohio State at the top of the rankings last week, with Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State following behind for the top four spots. No. 5 Washington was the first team out as all five teams are undefeated and in the best spot to have a playoff argument at this time.

Expect those five teams to take the top five spots once again, although the order could be modified slightly. Ohio State may slip to no. 2 behind Georgia is last week’s results carry enough weight. Georgia beat a top 12 team while Ohio State struggled for a half against Rutgers and trailed at halftime. Washington has a case to be included in the top four ahead of Michigan thanks to wins over ranked opponents while the Wolverines will get their first ranked opponent this coming week at Penn State.

Where will Penn State be ranked?

After starting the year off at no. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Penn State should capitalize on the latest loss by Oklahoma and move into the top 10. Penn State probably will not be jumping any of the other one-loss teams that were ranked ahead of them (Oregon, Texas, Alabama, or Ole Miss), so a no. 10 ranking feels pretty likely.

No. 13 Louisville should make a jump too and could arguably challenge Penn State for the vacant spot in the top 10. The Cardinals have a pair of wins over ranked opponents (ranked at the time at least) against Notre Dame and Duke, but their one loss was to a Pitt team that is not going bowling this season.

Other things to look for with the new rankings are whether or not the selection committee ranks a couple of former Penn State opponents, Iowa and West Virginia. With some spots opening up in the top 25 this week, a 7-2 Iowa or a 6-3 West Virginia could be on the radar for a top 25 ranking, which would help boost Penn State’s résumé.

