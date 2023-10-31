How to watch the Week 10 College Football Playoff rankings show

You know the college football season is coming down the final stretch of the year when the College Football Playoff selection committee gets together to sort through its weekly rankings. That all begins today as the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings will officially be unveiled. Penn State may not exactly be in the top pecking order when it comes to the hunt for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff, but the Nittany Lions figure to stand a more than decent chance of being firmly on the radar.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will update its rankings each Tuesday evening for the remainder of the season and one final time on the day after the conference championship games are played. These weekly rankings updates will give us insight into just how the selection committee is viewing the season and will ultimately determine which four teams in college football will play for the national championship.

The weekly rankings also help give us a read on how the rest of the New Years Six bowl matchups will look at the end of the year for teams not playing in the College Football Playoff. Penn State will likely have some ground to make up in the playoff and New Years Six picture when the committee releases its first rankings tonight, but there will be a lot to pay attention to.

So, when will these rankings be released to the public, and where will you be able to catch them as they are unveiled?

Here’s when you should tune in to see the rankings:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Who will be the top four?

There are 5 teams that will compete for the top four spots in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, so somebody is going to be left out. Those five teams will be two-time defending national champion Georgia, two-time Big Ten champion Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington.

Of the five teams, Michigan is the one with the least impressive body of work as it relates to strength of schedule, but the Wolverines have pulverized just about everybody in their way. But the other four teams have at least one win over a ranked opponent under their belts. It would not be a total shock to see Michigan sitting outside the top four to start despite being the consistent no. 2 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 every week this season.

From there, how you rank the top four teams is entirely up for debate. Ohio State has two ranked wins over Notre Dame and Penn State though, and that could lift the Buckeyes to the top spot to start. Florida State also has a pair of wins over ranked teams, LSU and Duke, so the Seminoles could be in position for the second spot if ranked wins are given a higher priority from the committee.

Where will Penn State be ranked?

I did a little bit of a deep dive into where I think Penn State will be ranked with these first rankings. In brief, don’t be surprised if Penn State starts outside of the top 10.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire