What to watch: Week 1 games that Notre Dame should keep an eye on

The season begins now. Well, it technically started last weekend but Week 0 is always just a appetizer before the main course of Week 1 action. Since the Irish don’t play until Sunday night, take a look at a few games that we should keep an eye on today and tomorrow before Notre Dame kicks off their 2021 campaign.

Friday at 5:00pm CST - #10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Oct 10, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Michael Carter (8 runs as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back J.R. Walker (19) and linebacker Rayshard Ashby (23) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish will play each of both of theses teams, so in essence, it’s an easy scouting report for each of them. Is the home crowd of the Hokies really that big of an advantage as it’s made out to be? Will Sam Howell be even better than he was last year? It should be an interesting contest Friday afternoon.

Saturday at 11:00am CST - #19 Penn State at #12 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) looks to push away Penn State Nittany Lions safety Malik Golden (6) as he scores on this 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the Big Ten football championship game Saturday, December 3, 2016, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Playing the Badgers in Chicago at Soldier Field will be an early season test for the Irish but Wisconsin’s first test comes right out of the game against Penn State. Both teams struggled last year so there are questions on both sides. The biggest one is if the Graham Mertz from week 1 of last year shows up or is it the one was saw after he came back after his bout with COVID-19? We will find out some of those answers early Saturday morning.

Saturday at 11:00am CST - Stanford at Kansas State

Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts following the final play of a 31-26 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal finished last season with four consecutive wins, giving them some momentum into the offseason. None of them were convincing, the margin of victory was just 10 points, that’s ten total points. Normally, teams just cant sustain success living by the skin of their teeth. We’ll see if Stanford can continue to be the cardiac Cardinals in 2021.

Saturday at 2:30pm CST - Miami (OH) at #8 Cincinnati

Nov 21, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell (middle) and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) and cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) lead the team onto the field before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t too many questions surrounding the Bearcats offense, Desmond Ritter will be back and he’s shown to be one of the best G5 signal callers in the country. The question surround the defense, after Brian Kelly poached Marcus Freeman from Luke Fickell’s watch. We’ll find out if Cincy can indeed keep churning on defense or if it will be a transitional year for them.

Saturday at 4:00pm CST - San Jose St. at #15 USC

Oct 12, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes the football in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Another quarterback question for the Trojans is if Kedon Slovis can continue his impressive play. He, like Mertz, forced his backup to transfer and there’s not much experience behind him if he get injured. The Trojans also need to be able to run the ball to beat teams outside the Pac-12. San Jose State has a slight advantage as they have already gotten a game under their belt. That probably won’t make much of a difference however, as the Trojans should make easy work of the Spartans.

