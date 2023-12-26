How to watch Wednesday UNC-WVU Duke’s Mayo Bowl game

The 8-4 UNC football program will face off against 8-4 West Virginia in the Dukes Mayo Bowl, with the winning coach awaiting a Mayo bath.

This year Mayo Bowl game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte North Carolina, the same field UNC opened their season on. A lot has changed for the Tar Heels since game one, most importantly being the players available.

UNC will be without some of their top players, including a top two QB in the nation in Drake Maye and defensive star Cedric Gray. All isn’t lost for UNC, with the Tar Heels still having one of the nation’s best running back, and defensive leader Kaimon Rucker at their disposal.

Let’s take a look at how to watch Wednesday bowl game.

UNC-WVU, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT? North Carolina (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. West Virginia (8-4, 0-0 ACC )

WHEN? Wednesday, Dec. 27th. 5:30 p.m. ET

WHERE? Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte NC

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? WVU won 31-30 on Dec. 27, 2008

ALL-TIME SERIES? Tied 1-1

PREDICTION? UNC 31, WVU 20

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire