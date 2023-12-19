How to watch Wednesday’s UNC-Oklahoma Jumpman Invitational clash

On Wednesday night, all eyes in the college basketball world will be on the UNC men’s basketball team.

The Tar Heels, coming off yet another exciting matchup against Kentucky on Saturday, face an undefeated Oklahoma squad on Wednesday night in the Charlotte, N.C.-based Jumpman Invitational. This highly-anticipated contest will tip-off at 9 p.m. ET.

Carolina’s led in each of its games this year, but the issue appears to be closing them out. UNC nearly let Tennessee come back from 20+ down, it allowed UConn to pull away and, on Saturday against Kentucky, let the Wildcats explode offensively after Armando Bacot’s second-half, clutch free throw that brought a brief lead to the boys in baby blue.

Oklahoma’s average margin of victory is 23.1 points, with its closest being a 73-71 win against USC on Thanksgiving Friday. For a Carolina team that struggles on the defensive end at times, this could prove to be problematic.

Want to watch Wednesday’s game, but can’t make it in person? Check out how you can watch.

UNC-KENTUCKY, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (7-3) vs. Oklahoma (10-0)

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (84 or 199)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire