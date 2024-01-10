How to watch Wednesday’s UNC-NC State basketball game

The UNC men’s basketball program will play in enemy territory Wednesday as they take on NC State.

This matchup will mark the Tar Heel’s final outing of their three-game road stretch, successfully beating Pitt and Clemson in gritty wins. NC State does not pose the same threat as the Panthers and Tigers, with the Wolves howl being more impactful than its bite.

Instead, NC State brings the rivalry threat, where the hostile crowd will serve as the biggest obstacle for the Tar Heels. Both teams started conference play 3-0, making it the first time both programs played one another with at least three conference wins and no losses since 1974. That game was played in 1974 on January 22nd, where the State got the last laugh, winning 83-80.

This rivalry matchup has potential to steal the game of the week, with an expected sold-out crowd in attendance.

Let’s take a look at how to watch this conference rivalry game.

UNC-NC STATE, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (11-3, 3-0 ACC) vs. NC State (11-3, 3-0 ACC)

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire