WATCH: Washington's locker room was LIT after Friday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Coming off their bye week, the Washington Football Team is fresh and rejuvenated as they enter the second half of the 2020 season.

The extra energy was on full display in the locker room following the team's final practice of the week ahead of Sunday's divisional clash against the Giants.

Several players in the locker room were standing on chairs and dancing to rapper Future's timeless classic, 'March Madness.'

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson posted a video of the scene on his Instagram story, and it was epic.

Washington’s locker room playing ‘March Madness’ following practice 🔥



(Via @AntonioGibson14 on IG) pic.twitter.com/D7uPRT5nmq — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 6, 2020

If the Burgundy and Gold bring that same energy come Sunday, they should fare well against the one-win Giants.