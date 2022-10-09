How to watch Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

How to watch Wizards vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards are set to continue their 2022-23 preseason on the road in Charlotte, in a game packed with hopes of returning to the postseason after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Several storylines loom heavy for Washington heading into the regular season. How will Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis mesh together on the court together for the first time? How will the rookie Johnny Davis fare in his first taste of NBA action? Will Rui Hachimura take another step forward after a fantastic season last year?

Monday night in the Queen City provides another chance for the Wizards to answer those questions. Washington will hope to shore up their defense, which took a step back last year, against Lamelo Ball and the Hornets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wizards-Hornets matchup.

WIZARDS vs HORNETS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina.

When: Monday, October 10th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

TV Channel: Wizards vs. Hornets will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream Wizards vs. Hornets on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

Radio: Wizards Radio Network, 1500 AM

WIZARDS vs HORNETS TV SCHEDULE

7:00 PM: NBA: Wizards vs Hornets (LIVE)

WIZARDS vs HORNETS WHAT TO WATCH

From NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes:

When it comes to their 3-point shooting, the Wizards are trusting the process. Through two preseason games, the shots have not been falling. They have the lowest 3-point percentage of any NBA team, at just 20.6%, having made only 14 of their 68 attempts. Read more...

From NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes:

Kispert has admittedly been lucky throughout his basketball life. That good-luck streak, however, finally caught up to him during the Wizards' trip to Japan when he suffered a sprained left ankle on a layup attempt. He will now miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks, which could keep him out roughly a dozen games to start the regular season. Read more...

WIZARDS vs HORNETS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rui Hachimura (11.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg in 2021): Rui looks to continue his hot streak from preseason as he heads into Charlotte on Monday.

LaMelo Ball, G, Hornets (20.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 7.6 apg): No player is more important to the Charlotte Hornets than point guard LaMelo Ball. Slowing down the reigning Rookie of the Year will be key if the Wizards hope to leave Charlotte with a win.