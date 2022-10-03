Watch the Washington Wizards on NBC Sports Washington

Watch the Wizards on NBCSW originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards are back on NBC Sports Washington for the 2022-23 season.

Don't miss the Wizards' Big Three of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis give the organization their best chance to compete in the Eastern Conference in years. How quickly will the trio be able to coalesce together and climb up the leaderboard? What will offseason acquisitions Monte Morris and Will Barton provide to this team? Where will Johnny Davis shake out in the rotation?

All season long you can catch games, pregame and postgame coverage with the top insight from those who know the team best. Play-by-play Chris Miller and color commentator Drew Gooden are in the booth this season after years of covering Wizards basketball.

NBC Sports Washington will also surround all games with live gameday programs Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live. Wizards Pregame Live will be broadcast 30 minutes prior to the scheduled game start. Wes Hall will host a talented and accomplished crew of analysts and insiders, including Tony Massenburg, Jason Smith and Meghan McPeak.

NEXT WIZARDS GAMES ON NBCSW

What: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets, Preseason Game 3

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

When: Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Wizards vs. Hornets will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington. Find your channel here.

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NBCSportsWashington.com or on the MyTeams app.

WIZARDS GAMEDAY COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Wizards Pregame Live: 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start

Wizards Game

Wizards Postgame Live: 30 minutes to an hour following the final whistle

FULL WIZARDS SCHEDULE:

Preseason

Fri. Sept 30 in Japan: Warriors 96, Wizards 87

Sun. Oct 2 in Japan: Warriors 104, Wizards 95

Mon. Oct 10 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets (NBCSW)

Fri. Oct 14 at 7:30 PM: at New York Knicks (NBCSW)

Regular Season

Wed. Oct 19 at 7:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers (NBCSW)

Fri. Oct 21 at 7:00 PM: vs. Chicago Bulls (NBCSW)

Sun. Oct 23 at 7:00 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBCSW)

Tues. Oct 25 at 7:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons (NBCSW)

Fri. Oct 28 at 7:30 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers (NBCSW/ ESPN)

Sun. Oct 30 at 6:00 PM: at Boston Celtics (NBCSW)

Mon. Oct 31 at 7:00 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (NBCSW)

Wed. Nov 2 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers (NBCSW)

Fri. Nov 4 at 7:00 PM: vs. Brooklyn Nets (NBCSW)

Sun. Nov 6 at 6:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies (NBCSW)

Mon. Nov 7 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets (NBCSW+)

Thurs. Nov 10 at 7:00 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks (NBCSW)

Sat. Nov 12 at 6:00 PM: vs. Utah Jazz (NBCSW)

Sun. Nov 13 at 6:00 PM: vs. Memphis Grizzlies (NBCSW)

Wed. Nov 16 at 7:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBCSW)

Fri. Nov. 18 at 7:00 PM: vs. Miami Heat (NBCSW)

Sun. Nov 20 at 6:00 PM: vs. Charlotte Hornets (NBCSW)

Wed. Nov 23 at 7:30 PM: at Miami Heat (NBCSW)

Fri. Nov 25 at 8:00 PM: at Miami Heat (NBCSW)

Sun. Nov 27 at 6:00 PM: at Boston Celtics (NBCSW)

Mon. Nov 28 at 7:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (NBCSW)

Wed. Nov 30 at 7:30 PM: at Brooklyn Nets (NBCSW)

Fri. Dec 2 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets (NBCSW)

Sun. Dec 4 at 6:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBCSW)

Wed. Dec 7 at 8:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls (NBCSW+)

Fri. Dec 9 at 7:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers (NBCSW)

Sat. Dec 10 at 7:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBCSW)

Mon. Dec 12 at 7:00 PM: vs. Brooklyn Nets (NBCSW)

Wed. Dec 14 at 9:00 PM: at Denver Nuggets (NBCSW)

Sat. Dec. 17 at 4:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers (NBCSW)

Sun. Dec 18 at 9:30 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers (NBCSW)

Tue. Dec 20 at 9:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns (NBCSW)

Thurs. Dec 22 at 9:00 PM: at Utah Jazz (NBCSW+/ NBA TV)

Fri. Dec 23 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings (NBCSW)

Tue. Dec 27 at 7:00 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (NBCSW)

Wed. Dec 28 at 7:00 PM: vs. Phoenix Suns (NBCSW)

Fri. Dec 30 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic (NBCSW)

Sun. Jan 1 at 8:00 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks (NBCSW)

Tue. Jan 3 at 8:00 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks (NBCSW/ NBA TV)

Fri. Jan. 6 at 8:00 PM: at Oklahoma City Thunder (NBCSW+)

Mon. Jan 9 at 9:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans (NBCSW)

Wed. Jan 11 at 7:00 PM: vs. Chicago Bulls (NBCSW)

Fri. Jan 13 at 7:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks (NBCSW)

Mon. Jan 16 at 3:00 PM: vs. Golden State Warriors (NBCSW)

Wed. Jan 18 at 7:30 PM: at New York Knicks (NBCSW)

Sat. Jan 21 at 7:00 PM: vs. Orlando Magic (NBCSW)

Tue. Jan 24 at 8:30 PM: at Dallas Mavericks (NBCSW)

Wed. Jan 25 at 8:00 PM: at Houston Rockets (NBCSW)

Sat. Jan 28 at 8:00 PM: at New Orleans Pelicans (NBCSW)

Mon. Jan 30 at 8:00 PM: at San Antonio Spurs (NBCSW)

Wed. Feb 1 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons (NBCSW)

Fri. Feb 3 at 7:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers (NBCSW)

Sat. Feb 4 at 6:00 PM: at Brooklyn Nets (NBCSW)

Mon. Feb 6 at 7:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBCSW)

Wed. Feb 8 at 7:00 PM: vs. Charlotte Hornets (NBCSW)

Sat. Feb. 11 at 7:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers (NBCSW)

Mon. Feb 13 at 10:00 PM: at Golden State Warriors (NBCSW/ NBA TV)

Tue. Feb 14 at 10:00 PM: at Portland Trail Blazers (NBCSW)

Thurs. Feb 16 at 8:00 PM: at Minnesota Timberwolves (NBCSW+)

Fri. Feb 24 at 7:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks (NBCSW)

Sun. Feb 26 at 3:30 PM: at Chicago Bulls (NBCSW+)

Tue. Feb 28 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks (TNT)

Thurs. March 2 at 7:00 PM: vs. Toronto Raptors (NBCSW)

Sat. March 4 at 5:00 PM: vs. Toronto Raptors (NBCSW)

Mon. March 6 at 7:00 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (NBCSW)

Wed. March 8 at 7:00 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks (NBCSW)

Fri. March 10 at 7:00 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks (NBCSW)

Sun. March 12 at 6:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers (NBCSW)

Tue. March 14 at 7:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons (NBCSW)

Fri. March 17 at 7:30 PM: at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBCSW+)

Sat. March 18 at 8:00 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings (NBCSW)

Tue. March 21 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic (NBCSW)

Wed. March 22 at 7:00 PM: vs. Denver Nuggets (NBCSW)

Fri. March 24 at 7:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs (NBCSW)

Sun. March 26 at 6:00 PM: at Toronto Raptors (NBCSW)

Tue. March 28 at 7:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics (NBCSW)

Fri. March 31 at 7:00 PM: vs. Orlando Magic (NBCSW)

Sun. April 2 at 6:00 PM: at New York Knicks (NBCSW)

Tue. April 4 at 7:00 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (NBCSW)

Wed. April 5 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks (NBCSW)

Fri. April 7 at 7:00 PM: vs. Miami Heat (NBCSW)

Sun. April 9 at 1:00 PM: vs. Houston Rockets (NBCSW)