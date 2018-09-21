How to Watch Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Washington State will visit USC on Friday, Sept. 21 for a Pac-12 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Cougars (3-0) took down Eastern Washington last weekend 59-24. USC will be Washington State's first Pac-12 opponent of the season.

The Trojans (1-2), fell the top-25 after a 37-13 loss at Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns handed the Trojans their second loss of the season on the heels of a Week 2 loss at Stanford. After true freshman QB JT Daniels struggled on the road, USC looks to secure another win at home this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Washington State: vs. Utah (9/29), at Oregon State (10/6), vs. Oregon (10/20)

USC: at Arizona (9/29), vs. Colorado (10/13), at Utah (10/20)