WATCH: Washington rewards Ron Rivera with game ball for first win in rivalry vs. Cowboys





You think there is something special about that rivalry between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys? Look no further than the fact that the team, led by RT Morgan Moses, rewarded head coach Ron Rivera with a game ball at practice on Wednesday for his first win over the Cowboys as a Washington coach.

Washington stomped the Cowboys in Week 7, winning 25-3 in a game that was never in doubt. After the game, Rivera handed out a number of game balls to his team, but they returned the favor on Wednesday.

It is also recent that Rivera finished his cancer treatment, which has been highly celebrated among the team and the NFL world at large, so this game ball he received from his players likely will hold a lot of meaning for hopefully years to come.