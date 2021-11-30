WATCH: Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke with some magic

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is coming off the two best games of his NFL career. Part of Heinicke’s success is due to his mobility and pocket awareness.

When Heinicke was struggling earlier in the season, he tried to stay in the pocket as head coach Ron Rivera said he wanted to see the quarterback play in more of a “game-manager” style, something which Heinicke tried to do and failed.

A big part of Heinicke’s game is his improvisational skills, using his legs to run the ball or buying more time to throw. Heinicke’s magic was on full display during the first half of Washington’s Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On a first-and-10 near midfield, Heinicke was under pressure, and somehow he made two Seattle defenders miss, and with a third coming right at him, Heinicke ducks and ends up picking up five yards. He turned a big loss into a five-yard gain.

“Heinicke magic” is becoming a weekly occurrence for Washington these days.