How to watch Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty

The 2020 WNBA season did not go too well for the Mystics thanks in large part to injuries and opt-outs from the WNBA bubble. The 2021 season has gotten off to a rough start, too, as Washington is still trying to find ways to compete for now without their superstar Elena Delle Donne.

Delle Donne was always expected to miss the first two games of the season as she recovers from her offseason back surgeries. After opting out of the 2020 season due to her preexisting condition of Lyme disease, Delle Donne could make her season debut sooner rather than later.

With or without their MVP, though, the Mystics are looking to secure their first victory of the 2021 campaign. Here's everything you need to know about the contest.

MYSTICS vs. LIBERTY HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington D.C.

When: Friday, May 21, 2021, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Liberty will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Liberty on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

MYSTICS vs. LIBERTY TV SCHEDULE

6:00 PM: Caps Pregame Live

7:00 PM: Mystics vs. New York Liberty (LIVE) NBCSW+

7:00 PM: Capitals at Bruins (LIVE) NBCSW

MYSTICS vs. LIBERTY WHAT TO WATCH

Without Delle Donne, the Mystics have turned to center Tina Charles to provide the scoring punch. In Washington's 91-70 loss to the Mercury, Charles entered the league's top-10 all-time scoring club as she surpassed 6,000 career points. Charles, 32, has scored 22 points and 14 points in the Mystics opening contests.

Sabrina Ionescu is always going to the first name on the Liberty's scouting report, and that doesn't change on Friday night. Her playmaking ability will give coach Mike Thibault nightmares to gampeplan against, and her versatility is always evident. It was especially evident in New York's Tuesday night win over the Lynx when she notched herself a triple-double stat line of 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

MYSTICS vs. LIBERTY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Natasha Cloud, G, Mystics (13 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg): Cloud is the undisputed leader of this team when Delle Donne is sidelined so look for her to create opportunities for her teammates. After a poor shooting eight-point season debut, Cloud managed 18 points last time out.

Sabrina Ionescu, G, Liberty (19.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 6.5 apg): The first pick in the 2020 draft has taken the WNBA by storm ever since coming back from a season-ending injury last year. She'll be a handful as she's gone off for 26, 25, and 12 points, including a triple-double, to propel the Liberty to a 3-0 start.