How to watch Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Mystics are undefeated to begin the 2022 WNBA regular season, earning back-to-back victories over the Fever and Lynx to open their schedule.

However, Washington may face its toughest test yet on the young campaign in the form of A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. Led by new head coach Becky Hammon, the Aces entered the season as the WNBA title favorites and are 2-0 in their own right with impressive wins over Phoenix and Seattle to begin the year.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Mystics take on Las Vegas.

MYSTICS vs. ACES HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington D.C.

When: Tuesday, May 10, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Aces will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Aces on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

MYSTICS vs. ACES TV SCHEDULE

7:00 p.m.: Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces (LIVE)

MYSTICS vs. ACES WHAT TO WATCH

From NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum

"Shakira Austin put in work against one of the 25 greatest players in WNBA history on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 center limited Fowles to just 13 points, shooting 5-for-12 from the field. And that stat line is favorable toward the former 2017 MVP based on what was witnessed at the Target Center. Most of Fowles's production came in garbage time after Austin’s grit and denial of entry passes held her to four points and 1-for-4 shooting at halftime. At that point, Washington had doubled up Minnesota with a 47-23 edge." Read more

"Eleven players make up the Mystics opening night roster. Six of those 11 played on the championship team. That's the same amount that returned to compete in the 2020 'wubble' season (mind you those six did not include their two most important players Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud). Last season there were only five representatives from that 2019 group. This is the greatest opportunity the franchise has to 'defend' their title with a roster made up of those pieces." Read more

MYSTICS vs. ACES PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mystics: Rui Machida (1.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.5 APG): Starting point guard Natasha Cloud is out due to health and safety protocols which opens the door for the Mystics' top international signing Rui Machida to show out. It's been a process getting Machida engrained into a Mike Thibault system, but there's no denying her skills.

Aces: A'ja Wilson (17.5 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 2.0 APG): The 2020 league MVP is off to another strong start in her fifth professional season. After securing a 20-point, 15-rebound performance in Las Vegas' win over Seattle, the Mystics will need to focus on making life difficult for Wilson if they hope to secure their third-straight victory.