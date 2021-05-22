How to watch Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever
The Mystics finally got in the win column for the first time this season with a 101-72 decision over the New York Liberty on Friday.
Now, looking to make it two straight, they face a 1-5 Indiana Fever squad which is also in need of a win. So who will come out on top? Here's everything you need to know:
MYSTICS vs. FEVER HOW TO WATCH
What: Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
When: Sunday, May 23, 1:00 p.m. ET
Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Fever on ESPN3
MYSTICS vs. FEVER STREAM SCHEDULE
MYSTICS vs. FEVER WHAT TO WATCH
The Mystics and Fever have both been through losing streaks through the first couple weeks of the 2021 WNBA season. Indiana started hot with an 82-65 win over Chicago on opening night, but have since lost five straight. Washington started out 0-4 this season but thanks to that win over New York, now have a game in the win column.
With Elena Delle Donne still recovering from back surgery, other Mystics frontcourt players will need to pick up the slack. Enter the team's leading scorer, center Tina Charles.
MYSTICS vs. FEVER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mystics: Tina Charles, C (23.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.3 apg): Charles leads the Mystics in points, rebounds, and minutes this season, and with Indiana not boasting a strong frontcourt themselves, she could take advantage for another strong game.
Fever: Kelsey Mitchell, G (16.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.5 apg): Mitchell has been a stalwart for the Fever in a season when her numbers have been up, despite a 1-5 record. She pours on the scoring for Indiana while Teaira McCowan is a constant post option for.