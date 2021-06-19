How to watch Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever

How to watch Mystics vs. Fever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Amidst a flurry of injuries, the shorthanded Washington Mystics (5-6) host the Indiana Fever (1-13) for the third matchup between the two teams this season.

The Mystics will be without Myisha Hines-Allen (left patellar tendon strain), Ellena Delle Donne (back), Erica McCall (right knee sprain), and Kiara Leslie (concussion protocol) and Alysha Clark (foot), according to the injury report released ahead of the game.

After splitting the first two games with the Fever, and handing them their first and only win of the season, the Mystics will have an entirely new look, and perhaps a new approach, to this game. They'll be riding the momentum of a historical and resilient comeback victory that saw Mike Thibault--the winningest coach in WNBA history--pick up his 350th career win.

Here's everything you need to know about the contest.

MYSTICS vs. FEVER HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington D.C.

When: Saturday, June 19, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Fever will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Fever on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

MYSTICS vs. FEVER TV SCHEDULE

7:00 PM: Mystics vs. Fever

MYSTICS vs. FEVER WHAT TO WATCH

In their first meeting on May 23, the Mystics fell short despite 31 points and 9 rebounds from Tina Charles. Since then, the injuries have piled up for the Mystics with Myisha Hines-Allen and Erica McCall the latest to drop out of the lineup, both with knee injuries. The severity of the non-contact injury to Hines-Allen, who left Thursday's contest early in the second quarter, is still unknown as the team awaits the results of an MRI exam, but McCall sprain--suffered in the pre-game shoot-around--shouldn't keep her out for long.

On Thursday, the Mystics battled to a 96-93 victory over the Dream with just 7 players available, as Tina Charles attended the premiere of her movie at the Tribeca Film Festival. Mystics guard Ariel Atkins had the hot hand, finishing the game with a career-high 32 points. But it was Theresa Plaisance, Mystics long-time role player, and the last forward on the depth chart, who perhaps made the difference for the Mystics with a career-high 25 points. Another big performance from her, with Tina Charles back in the fold could spell trouble for a Fever team that has struggled defensively.

The Fever are desperate to add another win to their record, and who better to do that against than the team that allowed them a season-high 89 points less than a month ago. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 18 points in round 1 of the matchup but the Mystics found an answer for her in the second game. If the Mystics can shut down the Fever's leading scorer again, they can take a firm grip on this contest early.

MYSTICS vs. FEVER PLAYERS TO WATCH

Natasha Cloud, G, Mystics (7.1 ppg, 6 apg, 3.8 rpg): The last time out for the Mystics, Natasha Cloud came just 1 rebound shy of a triple-double, helping to fill the Mystics' void from field goal range while holding down her responsibilities as the floor general. After coming so close to joining the triple-double club, she'll be gunning for another big performance on Saturday.

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Fever (15.6 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2 rpg): The Fever have looked to their former No. 1 overall draft pick to carry them on the offensive end of the floor. With just two other Fever players averaging double-digit points per game, a scenario in which they pick up win No. 2 on the season will likely also feature a stellar performance from Kelsey Mitchell.