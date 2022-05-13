How to watch Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings

How to watch Mystics vs. Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Mystics are off to a hot start to the 2022 season, jumping out to a 3-0 start that includes a pair of wins over playoff teams from a year ago in the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

They'll look to keep the good times rolling Friday when they host the Dallas Wings in the first leg of a home-and-away series between the two teams. Dallas has only played one game thus far, falling to the Atlanta Dream 66-59 in their season opener.

Here's everything you need to know before opening tip.

MYSTICS vs. WINGS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Wings will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Wings on Monumental Sports Network.

MYSTICS vs. WINGS TV SCHEDULE

7:00 p.m.: Mystics vs. Dallas Wings (LIVE)

MYSTICS vs. WINGS WHAT TO WATCH

From NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum:

"In just her second game as a professional, [Shakira] Austin was called to start. Her first assignment? Slowing down a four-time gold medalist and future Hall of Famer in Sylvia Fowles." Read more.

"There's a notable difference at training camp in particular. Whereas last year there was a rotating door of new players seemingly every two weeks, everyone in D.C. knows the system the Mystics employ. At camp, they were able to hit the ground running." Read more.

MYSTICS vs. WINGS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Elena Delle Donne (20 PPG, 8 RPG, 2.5 APG): The Mystics' former MVP is back in action after appearing in just three games over the last two seasons. She's already showing early signs of being the player that led Washington to a WNBA title in 2019.

Marina Mabrey (10 PPG, 6 RPG, 1 APG): Entering her fourth professional season, Mabrey led the Wings in scoring during their season opener. Dallas will look to her to take a step forward after she increased her scoring average each of the last two years.