How to watch Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun

NBC Sports Washington Staff
·3 min read
How to watch Mystics vs. Sun originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Mystics head into Friday night's game against the Connecticut Sun with the chance to climb back to .500 after getting off to a 2-3 start. Washington is coming off an 85-69 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday that saw Myisha Hines-Allen, a second-team All-WNBA player in 2020, make her first start of the season.

However, the Sun enter the contest tied for the best record in the WNBA at 5-1. Connecticut did lose its last game Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, but it came down to overtime and the final margin was just three points.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's rematch of the 2019 WNBA Finals.

MYSTICS vs. SUN HOW TO WATCH 

What: Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Con.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET 

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Sun will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook.

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Sun on the WNBA's Facebook page.

MYSTICS vs. SUN WHAT TO WATCH 

Hines-Allen was a runner-up for the 2020 Most Improve Player award after averaging 17 points and 8.9 rebounds as a 24 year old. A 2018 second-round pick, she was required to fulfill an overseas commitment to the Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration in France, which forced her to miss the Mystics' first three games. Her presence provides a significant boost for Washington's front court, especially with the Sun tallying the second-most rebounds per game (40.5) in the WNBA.

The Sun played their last contest Tuesday without head coach Curt Miller, who was fined $100,000 and suspended one game for making a remark about Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage's weight during their game Sunday. Cambage responded with a strong statement on Instagram, saying she "would never let a man disrespect me ever, especially a little white one." Miller issued an apology and sat out Tuesday's loss to the Storm. He returns to the Connecticut bench for Friday night's contest.

MYSTICS vs. SUN PLAYERS TO WATCH 

Tina Charles (26.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 apg): Charles enters play Thursday as the WNBA's leading scorer. She's scored 30 points or more in three straight games and has shown no signs of rust after sitting out the 2020 campaign. Charles re-signed with Washington over the offseason despite not playing a single game in what would've been her first season with the team after six years with the New York Liberty and four in Connecticut.

Jonquel Jones (20 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.2 apg): Jones, another player who sat out in 2020, has picked up right where she left off. The 2016 No. 6 overall pick ranks second in the WNBA in rebounding while shooting 54.8% from the field. Jones will match up with both Charles and Hines-Allen underneath the basket, setting up an exciting matchup of two talented frontcourts.

