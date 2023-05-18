Watch the Washington Mystics on NBC Sports Washington

Watch Mystics on NBCSW originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics are back on NBC Sports Washington for the 2023 season as well as Monumental Sports Network.

Don't miss the Mystics' pursuit of a second championship with a re-tooled roster throughout their 40-game season. Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne leads the squad of All-Stars including Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins and veteran Kristi Toliver. Offseason addition Brittney Sykes looks to bolster the star power even further with her up-tempo style and ability to attack downhill. Second-year budding star Shakira Austin is looking to take another step forward after finishing runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting last year.

All season long you can catch the games as well as, for the first time ever, pregame and postgame coverage featuring the top insight from those who know the team best. Play-by-play Meghan McPeak and color commentator Christy Winters-Scott are in the booth this season after years of covering Mystics basketball. Ariana Freeman steps in as the team's new sideline reporter.

NBC Sports Washington will also surround their 23 broadcasted games with live gameday programs Mystics Pregame Live and Mystics Postgame Live. Mystics Pregame Live will be broadcast 30 minutes prior to the scheduled game start, hosted by Wes Hall.

NEXT MYSTICS GAME ON NBCSW

What: Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty, regular season game 1

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Liberty will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington. Find your channel here.

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Liberty on NBC Sports Washington's digital platforms or subscribe to Monumental Sports Network.

MYSTICS GAMEDAY COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Mystics Pregame Live: 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start

Mystics Game

Mystics Postgame Live: Up to 30 minutes following the final whistle

FULL MYSTICS SCHEDULE:

Preseason

Friday, May 5: Lynx 72, Mystics 69

Wednesday, May 10: Mystics 88, Dream 76

Regular Season

Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.: Liberty at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m.: Mystics at Sun (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.: Sun at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m.: Mystics at Sky (ION)

Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m.: Wings at Mystics (ION)

Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m.: Lynx at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, June 9 at 10 p.m.: Mystics at Storm (ION)

Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m.: Mystics at Storm (ABC)

Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.: Mystics at Fever (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.: Mercury at Mystics (ION)

Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m.: Sky at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m.: Mystics at Sky (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m.: Mystics at Liberty (ABC)

Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m.: Dream at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Mystics at Dream (ION)

Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m.: Mystics at Wings (ABC)

Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m.: Fever at Mystics (ION)

Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m.: Mystics at Sun (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m.: Storm at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Wednesday, July 19 at 11:30 a.m.: Fever at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.: Liberty at Mystics (ION)

Sunday, July 23 at 1 p.m.: Mercury at Mystics (CBS)

Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m.: Mystics at Lynx (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.: Mystics at Wings (ION)

Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m.: Mystics at Dream (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.: Sparks at Mystics (ION)

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.: Sparks at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m.: Mystics at Mercury (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m.: Mystics at Aces (ION)

Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.: Sky at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.: Mystics at Fever (ION)

Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.: Wings at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.: Sun at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.: Aces at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.: Lynx at Mystics (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m.: Mystics at Aces (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.: Mystics at Sparks (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m.: Mystics at Mercury (NBCSW/ Monumental)

Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.: Dream at Mystics (ION)

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.: Mystics at Liberty (NBCSW/ Monumental)