Watch Washington Huskies fans storm the field as time expires in massive win over Oregon

The battle of Pac-12 powers No. 8 Oregon and No. 6 Washington lived up to the anticipation Saturday in Seattle. Heisman contenders Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. lit up Husky Stadium in a down-to-the-wire game. Oregon had a chance to tie the game as time expired but kicker Camden Lewis' 43-yard field goal attempt sailed just wide of the goal posts to give the Huskies a 36-33 victory.

Here's how it looked from the field:

The Oregon field goal miss and Washington field storm, from the field. pic.twitter.com/IXVdhFvw3a — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 15, 2023

The 115th game between the two teams today was the first time both met when ranked in the top 10. With an ending like that, it was fitting that Washington fans flooded the field after time expired.

Washington fans storm the field

Final: Washington 36, Oregon 33



A wild scene in Seattle pic.twitter.com/8gFfDbls2m — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 14, 2023

Prince's "Purple Rain" rang out over the field following the win.

A Washington Husky win over Oregon to the tune of Purple Rain.

In the rain. pic.twitter.com/SkofjUmYoM — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 14, 2023

The win puts Washington in the driver's seat in the Pac-12. The Huskies' next challenge is a road game against No. 9 USC set for Nov. 4. Oregon heads home to take on No. 19 Washington State next Saturday.

