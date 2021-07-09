Watch Washington Football Team vs Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

On Sunday, October 24, Washington Football Team face the Green Bay Packers in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Washington Football Team vs Green Bay Packers

When:Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Washington Football Team vs Green Bay Packers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Washington Football Team schedule or Green Bay Packers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

