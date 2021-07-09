How to watch Washington Football Team vs Atlanta Falcons

On Sunday, October 3, Washington Football Team face the Atlanta Falcons in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Washington Football Team vs Atlanta Falcons

When:Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Washington Football Team vs Atlanta Falcons

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Washington Football Team schedule or Atlanta Falcons schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

Watch Washington Football Team vs Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com