How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Patriots preseason Week 1
How to Watch Washington Football vs. Patriots preseason Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Football is finally back!
The Washington Football Team begins its preseason slate on Thursday against the New England Patriots, a contest that should feature a lot more of the regulars than the typical first exhibition game has in the past.
Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that no players had been ruled out for the game, while Patriots boss Bill Belichick plans to play both quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones in the matchup as well.
There are plenty of storylines to follow for both Washington and New England as the preseason gets underway.
Here's everything you need to know...
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. PATRIOTS PRESEASON WEEK 1:
Who: Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots
What: Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason
When: Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
TV channel: NBC Washington and NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)
Live stream: Stream on FuboTV and NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)
Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM
Weather: 95 degrees, mostly sunny
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. PATRIOTS TV SCHEDULE:
5:30 p.m.: Washington Football Today (NBCSW)
6:30 p.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)
7:30 p.m. Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots (NBC Washington and NBC Sports Washington)
10:30 p.m.: Washington Football Team Postgame Live (NBCSW)
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 2021 SCHEDULE
Preseason Week 1: Thursday, August 12, Washington Football at New England Patriots
Preseason Week 2: Friday, August 20, Washington Football vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Preseason Week 3: Saturday, August 28, Washington Football vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 12, Washington Football vs. Los Angeles Cahrgers
Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 16, Washington Football vs. New York Giants
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 26, Washington Football at Buffalo Bills
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 3, Washington Football at Atlanta Falcons
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 10, Washington Football vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 17, Washington Football vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 24, Washington Football at Green Bay Packers
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 31, Washington Football at Denver Broncos
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 14, Washington Football vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 21, Washington Football at Carolina Panthers
Week 12: Monday, Nov. 29, Washington Football vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 5, Washington Football at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 12, Washington Football vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 19, Washington Football at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 26, Washington Football at Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 2, Washington Football vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 9, Washington Football at New York Giants