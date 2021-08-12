How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Patriots preseason Week 1

How to Watch Washington Football vs. Patriots preseason Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Football is finally back!

The Washington Football Team begins its preseason slate on Thursday against the New England Patriots, a contest that should feature a lot more of the regulars than the typical first exhibition game has in the past.

Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that no players had been ruled out for the game, while Patriots boss Bill Belichick plans to play both quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones in the matchup as well.

There are plenty of storylines to follow for both Washington and New England as the preseason gets underway.

Here's everything you need to know...

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. PATRIOTS PRESEASON WEEK 1:

Who: Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

What: Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason

When: Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

TV channel: NBC Washington and NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV and NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Weather: 95 degrees, mostly sunny

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. PATRIOTS TV SCHEDULE:

5:30 p.m.: Washington Football Today (NBCSW)

6:30 p.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

7:30 p.m. Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots (NBC Washington and NBC Sports Washington)

10:30 p.m.: Washington Football Team Postgame Live (NBCSW)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason Week 1: Thursday, August 12, Washington Football at New England Patriots

Preseason Week 2: Friday, August 20, Washington Football vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Preseason Week 3: Saturday, August 28, Washington Football vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 12, Washington Football vs. Los Angeles Cahrgers

Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 16, Washington Football vs. New York Giants

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 26, Washington Football at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 3, Washington Football at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 10, Washington Football vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 17, Washington Football vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 24, Washington Football at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 31, Washington Football at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 14, Washington Football vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 21, Washington Football at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 29, Washington Football vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 5, Washington Football at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 12, Washington Football vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 19, Washington Football at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 26, Washington Football at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 2, Washington Football vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 9, Washington Football at New York Giants