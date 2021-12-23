How to watch the Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday

It’s the Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Washington Football Team (6-8) fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday night in a 27-17 loss. 13 players from Washington including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were on the COVID-19 list. Garrett Gilbert stepped into the starting QB spot just four days after signing with the team from New England’s practice squad. In his second career game, Gilbert completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards and zero turnovers. Washington gave up 238 rushing yards to the Eagles and allowed a total of 519 yards on 70 plays. With just three games left in the season against the Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants, Washington is still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) picked up a 21-6 victory against the New York Giants on Sunday. Dak Prescott went 28-of-37 for 217 yards and a touchdown while TE Dalton Schultz caught eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown and RB Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Cowboys’ defense forced four takeaways in the win to improve to a 10-4 record and a three-game win streak. The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against Washington this Sunday. However, Dallas will have the opportunity to take the division before their Sunday night game if the Eagles beat the Giants or if two of the following teams win their games this week: the Minnesota Vikings (vs LA Rams), the LA Chargers (vs Houston Texans), the New England Patriots (vs Buffalo Bills),

the Jacksonville Jaguars (vs NY Jets), the Atlanta Falcons (vs Detroit Lions), Las Vegas Raiders (vs Denver Broncos)–that would ultimately give the Cowboys the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Eagles should they both finish 10-7.

How to watch the Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys:

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When : Sunday, December 26

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

