Watch Washington Football Team vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
How to watch Washington Football Team vs New York Giants
On Sunday, January 9, Washington Football Team face the New York Giants in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
Who: Washington Football Team vs New York Giants
When:Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.
Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Washington Football Team vs New York Giants
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Washington Football Team schedule or New York Giants schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.
Watch Washington Football Team vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com