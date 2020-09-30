How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Ravens Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature a matchup that has become a common occurrence in the preseason, but a game that only comes around ever so often during the regular season: Ravens vs. Washington Football Team.

The battle of the local teams is set to take place at FedExField on Sunday, making it a home game for Washington. Entering the contest, both franchises are at very different spots.

For Washington, the team is a young, inexperienced group that is looking to build toward the future. A defense filled with potential is paired with an offense that has shown numerous growing pains early on. The biggest point of contention comes in the form of quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The second-year passer is working with a new coach and a lack of weapons, but Week 3 showed regression rather than progression.

The Ravens, on the other hand, have their quarterback in Lamar Jackson. They also know who they are as a team: a legitimate contender with an elite offense and a talented defense.

Still, these teams do have one thing in common: both are coming off rather uninspiring performances in Week 3. Washington fell at the hand of the Cleveland Browns while Baltimore lost an important game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams struggled on defense and were unable to get the passing games going on offense.

With Washington and the Ravens looking to rebound in Week 4, here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. RAVENS WEEK 4:

Who: Washington Football Team (1-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

What: Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

TV channel: CBS, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Spread: Ravens, -13 (via PointsBet)

Over/under: 47.0 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 64 degrees, mostly sunny

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TV SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

1 p.m.: Washington Football Team vs. Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

