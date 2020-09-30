How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Ravens Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Week 4 of the NFL season will feature a matchup that has become a common occurrence in the preseason, but a game that only comes around ever so often during the regular season: Ravens vs. Washington Football Team.
The battle of the local teams is set to take place at FedExField on Sunday, making it a home game for Washington. Entering the contest, both franchises are at very different spots.
For Washington, the team is a young, inexperienced group that is looking to build toward the future. A defense filled with potential is paired with an offense that has shown numerous growing pains early on. The biggest point of contention comes in the form of quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The second-year passer is working with a new coach and a lack of weapons, but Week 3 showed regression rather than progression.
The Ravens, on the other hand, have their quarterback in Lamar Jackson. They also know who they are as a team: a legitimate contender with an elite offense and a talented defense.
Still, these teams do have one thing in common: both are coming off rather uninspiring performances in Week 3. Washington fell at the hand of the Cleveland Browns while Baltimore lost an important game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams struggled on defense and were unable to get the passing games going on offense.
With Washington and the Ravens looking to rebound in Week 4, here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. RAVENS WEEK 4:
Who: Washington Football Team (1-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
What: Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season
When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.
TV channel: CBS, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)
Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)
Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM
Spread: Ravens, -13 (via PointsBet)
Over/under: 47.0 (via PointsBet)
Weather: 64 degrees, mostly sunny
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. EAGLES TV SCHEDULE:
10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)
1 p.m.: Washington Football Team vs. Baltimore Ravens (CBS)
4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles (W, 27-17)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals (L, 15-30)
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns (L, 20-34)
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals
Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles
RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens (W, 38-6)
Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans (W, 33-16)
Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens (L, 20-34)
Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team
Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens
Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles
Week 7: Sunday, October 25, Steelers at Ravens
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts
Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots
Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens
Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers
Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens
Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns
Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens
Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens
Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals