How to watch Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday: Time, TV, live stream, betting odds

After massive COVID-19 breakout among the Washington Football Team, this crucial game between NFC East rivals was moved from Sunday to Tuesday. And the matchup will have a huge ripple effect on the NFC playoff picture.

The Washington Football Team (6-7) is currently sitting in the No. 7 seed in the conference, the last spot in the playoffs. But the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) are just behind them in the No. 9 seed. This matchup will be the first of two between both teams, with the other taking place just two weeks later.

Washington is coming off of a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Cowboys in which Washington allowed Dallas to race out to a 24-0 lead at halftime. Though Washington outscored Dallas 20-3 in the second half, the Cowboys' defensive effort proved to be too much, in particular along the line, where Dallas generated five sacks and nine quarterback hurries.

After Washington announced starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke tested positive for COVID-19, joining backup QB Kyle Allen on the COVID reserve list, WFT now must turn to practice squad quarterback Kyle Shurmur — unless Allen is able to test out of protocol.

Aside from the home-field edge, Philadelphia has another advantage in Week 15. The team is coming off its bye.

Jalen Hurts now is the presumed starting QB for the Eagles in 2021.

Here's everything you need to know for the game:

What time does Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles start?

Kickoff is Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

What TV channel is Washington at Eagles on?

The game will be shown on FOX, with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analysis) and Laura Okmin (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Washington at Eagles online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Washington at Eagles?

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites with the over/under at 41.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Washington vs. Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday: Time, TV, odds