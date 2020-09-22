How to watch Washington Football Rewind: Week 2 at Cardinals

How to watch Washington Football Rewind Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Monday typically owns the reputation as the worst day of the week, but during football season that title may go to Tuesday. Coming off the high of a weekend filled with NFL games, Tuesday is the harsh crash back to reality.

Have no fear. Tuesdays no longer feel empty thanks to NBC Sports Washington's "Washington Football Rewind." Airing at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, fans can watch a condensed version of Washington's most recent matchup with NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio, Brian Mitchell and JP Finlay providing insight.

The Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals is next on the slate, and while the result was not as pleasant as Week 1, there are still reasons to watch.

It's always nice to see Terry McLaurin dominate a secondary and Chase Young pick up another sack, both of which happened on Sunday. It's also football, and it's never a good idea to say no to football.

Here's everything you need to know about "Washington Football Rewind."

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL REWIND WEEK 2 at CARDINALS

What: Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals (L, 15-30)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

When: Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Washington Football Team Rewind will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Stream: Washington Football Team Rewind can be streamed on NBC Sports Washington Live or the NBC sports app.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL REWIND WEEK 2 at CARDINALS TV SCHEDULE

5:30 PM: Washington Football Today

6:00 PM: Washington Football Rewind at Arizona Cardinals (R)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL REWIND WEEK 2 at CARDINALS SYNOPSIS

Another slow start by Washington's offense doomed the team on Sunday as Kyler Murray's explosiveness was too much to handle.

The bright spots were the performance of second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who hauled in seven catches for 125 yards and a score, and two fourth-quarter touchdown drives.