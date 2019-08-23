D'Angelo Russell is getting well acquainted with his new Warriors teammates this offseason.

The latest Golden State star to workout with Russell is forward Draymond Green. This should be a welcome sight for Warriors fans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Green and Russell were seen working on their game together and even got some pick-and-pop plays in.

DLo & Draymond getting reps in. pic.twitter.com/fn0omWkh0e — UNO (@dlouno) August 22, 2019

More footage from the DLo & Draymond workout.



(via travis_walton_419 IG) pic.twitter.com/kcKZaJHOqD



— UNO (@dlouno) August 23, 2019

The latest All-Star guard to join the Dubs already has worked with backcourt mate Steph Curry this offseason, and received instructions from Hall of Famer Steve Nash, who is a Player Development Coach for the Warriors.

[RELATED: Why winning 73 games didn't end with title for the Dubs]

Story continues

Russell brings a different element to the Warriors and lefty could form a scary duo with Curry while Klay Thompson recovers from a torn ACL. The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout year last season, and now joins the most talented roster he's ever played with.

There might be some kinks to figure out at the beginning of the season, but it's clear D-Lo is putting in work to fit in seamlessly with his new teammates.

Watch Warriors teammates D'Angelo Russell, Draymond Green work out together originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area