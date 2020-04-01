Watch Warriors' Steph Curry put son Canon through adorable home workout

Steph and Ayesha Curry's son, Canon, is one year and nine months old.

But it's never too early to develop healthy workout habits.

On the two-time NBA MVP's Instagram post, he included the caption: "Canon trying to show us up and be the hardest worker in the room this am! Questionable form but we will take it. Happy Wednesday #youngwolf #throughthistogether."

Canon is going to be a beast in the weight room.

Lastly, in case you missed it -- Steph is gearing up to battle former Warriors teammate Kent Bazmore on Wednesday night in a golf simulator matchup.

This is not an April Fools' Day joke.

They will square off at 8 p.m. PT on Instagram Live, so get your popcorn ready.

