Watch Warriors' Steph Curry drink wine with makeshift coronavirus mask

As we near the end of Day 11 without the NBA and other live sports, let's check in on Steph Curry.

Ayesha and Ryan not having it with Steph drinking wine through his makeshift coronavirus mask.



(Via Ayesha's IG stories) pic.twitter.com/1GdXLXp5Px



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) March 23, 2020

As you can see from the video above, posted by Ayesha Curry on her Instagram account, things are going well in the Curry household.

Steph has made a makeshift coronavirus mask, and he isn't bothered to remove it when taking a sip of his red wine.

At this point, we can all probably relate to Steph. Since we're confined to our homes for the foreseeable future, we're all probably doing odd things we'd never ordinarily do.

As coronavirus pandemic continues to keep all sports leagues shut down, we're getting a glimpse into what Steph is doing to pass the time.

On Friday, Steph was practicing his golf trick shots as part of a social media challenge.

Last Wednesday night, the two-time NBA MVP was watching NBC Sports Bay Area's re-airing of Klay Thompson's 60-point game.

This hiatus is going to last for at least a few more weeks, so stay tuned to see what Steph does next.

