Watch: Warriors’ Steph Curry drills ridiculous pregame trick shot from the stands at Chase Center

Since the Golden State Warriors have moved to Chase Center in San Francisco, Steph Curry has been attempting different pregame trick shots to replace his legendary tunnel jumper at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

On Saturday night, the two-time Most Valuable Player drilled a ridiculous must-see jumper before tipoff against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry launched a deep jumper from a tunnel entrance in the stands at Chase Center that swished through the net on the court.

Along with the shot coming from a long distance, Curry’s location is elevated from the floor and behind the hoop.

However, Curry’s improbable trick shot in the pregame didn’t serve as a good luck charm against the Spurs.

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Month started the game cold, shooting only 1-of-11 from the field in the first half. Curry was able to knock down some shots in the second half to fuel a Golden State comeback. However, it was too late. The Warriors dropped a disappointing loss to the Spurs, 112-107.

Curry finished the contest with a game-high 27 points on 7-of-28 shooting from the field with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

The Warriors will have a chance to bounce back on Monday at Chase Center against the Orlando Magic.

