Watch: Warriors’ Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins working out during offseason
After ending the 2020-21 season with back-to-back losses in the Western Conference play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors are beginning to prep for a run back to the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign.
With the offseason winding down and training camp approaching, some members of the Warriors are back in the gym. On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors Twitter account shared a video of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins getting some shots up on the court.
During their first full season as teammates, Curry and Wiggins quietly developed into a solid scoring tandem for the Warriors.
While Curry tallied 32 points per contest on his way to winning the scoring title, Wiggins averaged 18.6 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field. The former No. 1 overall pick also notched a career-best 38% shooting from beyond the arc. Once Klay Thompson returns to the lineup, the floor could open up even more for Wiggins alongside Curry.
To make a run back to the postseason, the Warriors will need to lean on the duo of Curry and Wiggins.
