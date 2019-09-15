Every Warriors fan has seen a Steph Curry shimmy.

When the two-time NBA MVP hits a big shot, the shimmy comes out. It's a move Warriors fans love and other teams hate.

There's no hating on Steph's latest dance moves, though. The Warriors' star point guard was on Cloud Nine and showing off his dance moves over the weekend while younger brother Seth got married in Malibu.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wedding season Steph in full effect 😂 pic.twitter.com/a5EiT1Dyc4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 15, 2019

All the Currys turnt at Seth's wedding. 😂



(Steph lit in the back) 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QHJhVE7AEJ



— Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 15, 2019

The Curry brothers took center stage during the playoffs last season when the Warriors and Trail Blazers faced off in the Western Conference finals. Seth scored 6.3 points per game off the bench and then signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Mavericks this offseason.

[RELATED: Check out Steph's $31M three-level mansion in Atherton]

The younger Curry brother married Callie Rivers, the daughter of Clippers coach Doc Rivers. There could be some real competitive H-O-R-S-E games at holidays between these families in the future.

Related content from TMZ Sports

Pendant of Kaepernick kneeling to be auctioned for charity

Josh Jacobs reveals Alabama coach loves "deez nuts" joke

AB works out at Brady's facility after joining Patriots

Harden being sued over Beverly Hills mansion rental







Story continues

Watch Warriors star Steph Curry's dance moves at brother Seth's wedding originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area