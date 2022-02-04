Watch: Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga shows off ridiculous athleticism with dunk vs. Kings
Another game, another ridiculous dunk for Golden State Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga. On Thursday, the No. 7 overall pick showed off his bounce against the Sacramento Kings.
While a red-hot shooting effort from Klay Thompson helped the Warriors surge to a lead, Kuminga put an exclamation mark on the victory with a dunk in the fourth quarter.
After the Warriors got out in transition, Kuminga broke to the basket for an explosive reverse slam at the rim.
Via @warriors on Twitter:
WAAARRRRIOOOORRRSSSS pic.twitter.com/5cBYHcCzZZ
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 4, 2022
oh me, oh my https://t.co/JnK563BLmV pic.twitter.com/HpQQ3r5nVT
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 4, 2022
Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:
Slow motion of that Jonathan Kuminga reverse transition dunk pic.twitter.com/3Ia54RZVDa
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2022
Along with a highlight reel dunk, Kuminga added 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor with seven boards, an assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Golden State’s 126-114 win over Sacramento.
Although Juan Toscano-Anderson will be representing the Warriors at the 2022 dunk contest, Kuminga is making a case for a late entry.
