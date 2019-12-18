Watch Warriors rookie Alen Smailagic score 29 points in G League game

Drew Shiller

Warriors forward Alen Smailagic practically was unstoppable Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old racked up a career-high 29 points (12-for-18 FG, 5-for-9 3s) in the Santa Cruz Warriors' win over the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

This was his first bucket of the evening:

Midway through the second quarter, he decided to hunt for a 3-point shot. The result:

You got to love this ball-fake, because knowing Smailagic ... he always planned on shooting it:

Then he decided to show off when the game already had been decided:

The No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft also recorded three steals and two blocks. But he has a lot of work to do on the defensive end, particularly when guarding the pick-and-roll.

Smailagic will play for the Sea Dubs at the G League showcase in Las Vegas this week, but don't be surprised if he makes his NBA debut with Golden State in late December or early January.

He is a lot of fun to watch.

