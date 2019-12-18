Watch Warriors rookie Alen Smailagic score 29 points in G League game
Warriors forward Alen Smailagic practically was unstoppable Tuesday night.
The 19-year-old racked up a career-high 29 points (12-for-18 FG, 5-for-9 3s) in the Santa Cruz Warriors' win over the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
This was his first bucket of the evening:
Get out of Smiley's WAY 👀 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mXZtfjqMwK
— Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) December 18, 2019
Midway through the second quarter, he decided to hunt for a 3-point shot. The result:
This was Alen Smailagic's 4th 3-pointer of the 1st half. He's got 18 points in 11 minutes pic.twitter.com/PollHzYo21
— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 18, 2019
You got to love this ball-fake, because knowing Smailagic ... he always planned on shooting it:
Alen Smailagic drills his 5th 3-pointer of the night on the pick-and-pop with Ky Bowman. He has a career-high 27 points on 11-for-17 from the field pic.twitter.com/3hVclkND9R
— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 18, 2019
Then he decided to show off when the game already had been decided:
Alen Smailagic closes his night with an exclamation point - the pump fake from deep, and the driving hammer dunk. He finished with a career-high 29 points (11-for-17 overall, 5-for-9 3s) pic.twitter.com/NRjuRKvuez
— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 18, 2019
The No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft also recorded three steals and two blocks. But he has a lot of work to do on the defensive end, particularly when guarding the pick-and-roll.
Smailagic will play for the Sea Dubs at the G League showcase in Las Vegas this week, but don't be surprised if he makes his NBA debut with Golden State in late December or early January.
He is a lot of fun to watch.
